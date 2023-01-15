  1. Economy
Jan 15, 2023, 11:49 AM

Iran, Pakistan sign agreement on border trade cooperation

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The tenth meeting of the Iran-Pakistan border trade committee ended in Quetta with the signing of an agreement on boosting border cooperation and increasing customs hours.

The agreement was signed with Iraj Hassanpour the Head of Industry, Mine, and Trade of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, and Abdul Qadir Memon, the chief of Balochistan's Customs signed the agreement of the 10th joint border trade committee.

The two-day meeting of the 10th joint border trade committee of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in Iran and Balochistan Province in Pakistan was kicked off in Quetta on Friday morning.

The meeting aimed to boost commercial exchanges, speed up transportation and facilitate customs affairs between the Islamic Republic and Pakistan.

Ways of furthering border cooperation and utilizing the barter mechanism were discussed in the meeting.

This meeting was held with the presence of 50 officials from Iran and Pakistan.

The previous round of the meeting was held in Zahedan, Iran.

Marzieh Rahmani

