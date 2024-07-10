  1. Economy
Jul 10, 2024, 10:57 AM

Iran, Pakistan sign MoU to broaden border cooperation

Iran, Pakistan sign MoU to broaden border cooperation

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Iran and Pakistan officials have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand border cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the 11th Joint Border Trade Committee meeting between Iranian and Pakistani officials in Zahedan, Iran.

Iran's Consul General in Quetta, Hassan Darvish Vand, also attended the committee meeting.

The MoU was signed by Iraj Hasanpour, Director General of the Industry, Mine, and Trade Department of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, and Irfan Javed, Head of Pakistan’s Gwadar Customs.

It was scheduled that the 12th Joint Border Trade Committee meeting would be held in Pakistan.

AMK/6162600

News ID 217622

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News