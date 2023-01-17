Iran, Pakistan ink MoU to bolster trade ties

The MoU was inked in a ceremony in Karachi with the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak in attendance.

The document aims to boost trade exchanges between the two countries through the exchange of information, attending each other's business events, exchanging business delegations, and holding training programs and expert exchanges.

As agreed, both sides are to exchange business information and prepare the conditions for the presence of business delegations.

Peyman-Pak said holding specialized exhibitions and exchanging trade delegations and investment in joint production units could pave the way for mutual recognition of the capacities and needs of the other party.

