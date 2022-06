The MoU was inked at the 9th Border Trade Committee Session of Baluchestan State of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Sistan and Baluchestan Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran held in Zahedan from May 30 to 31.

The meeting aimed at the development of trade relations, cross-border trade, and facilitating customs and transportation relations.

Both sides agreed to hold the next edition of the meeting in Pakistan in October.

