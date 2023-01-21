  1. Economy
Zanjan, Peshawar's Women's champer of commerce ink MoU

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Zanjan and the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Pakistani Peshawar signed a MoU in varies fields.

Agriculture, art, mining and IT are among provisions of the agreed document, the provincial governor of Zanjan Mohsen Afsharchi said.

Afsharchi called for further participation of Iran’s female entrepreneur on the market.

Association of businesswomen of Zanjan's chamber of commerce is to coordinate the cooperation between the two sides, he further noted.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran attached great importance, adding that the issue of women's business activities is specially placed on the agenda of talks between the government and the private sector.

The issue is particularly on the agenda of the government's dialogue council with the private sector, he stated.

