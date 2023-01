From January 14 to 17, Kazan hosts the first ice hockey tournament among teams from Islamic countries.

The Iranian men’s ice hockey team defeated Oman 12-6 while the Iranian women’s squad lost to Tatarstan 4-1 in the tournament.

The event has brought 12 men's and five women's teams together in two arenas: the Sports Palace and Tatneft Arena.

Over 300 hockey players from 14 Islamic states are participating in the tournament.

