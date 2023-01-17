Iran men's ice hockey team runner-up at Russia tournament

The national men's ice hockey team of Iran, who lost their last match to the host team, Tatarstan, finished in second place at the Kazan tournament thanks to a goal difference compared to the teams of Oman and Tatarstan team.

The UAE national ice hockey became the champion in the men's contest, which was held in three groups of four teams. The Iranian women's team also advanced to the final on Monday to face the host Tatarstan later today.

The women's contest was held in a group of five teams, where the Iranian national women's team defeated all their opponents to reach the final.

