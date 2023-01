Iranian sportswomen could defeat their Bahraini rival 10-1.

Prior to this match, the Iranian women’s squad lost to Tatarstan 4-1 and defeated the UAE 4-0 in the tournament.

Over 300 hockey players from 14 Islamic states are participating in the tournament in Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.

From January 14 to 17, Kazan hosts the first ice hockey tournament among teams from Islamic countries.

