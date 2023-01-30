Aquatic products rise by 97% after Islamic Revolution

The production of aquatic products in the country is currently 1 million and 256,000 tons, deputy minister of agriculture pointed out.

Mohammad Hosseini added that 97 percent of the figure was gained after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The head of Iran Fisheries Organization said that Iran has been involving in the fisheries’ industry for seven decades.

Reportedly, Hormozgan province ranked first in exporting aquatic products in terms of tonnage last year.

Over 46,000 tons of aquatic products have been exported from Hormozgan province in southern Iran.

