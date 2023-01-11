  1. Iran
Jan 11, 2023, 5:47 PM

Navy cmdr.:

Iran Navy planning to have presence in Panama Canal

Iran Navy planning to have presence in Panama Canal

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Saying that Iran's Navy has so far been deployed to all the strategic straits in the world except two, the Iranian Navy Commander stated that the Navy planning to have a presence in the Panama Canal as well.

"The army navy has been present in all the strategic straits in the world to date, and we have not been present in only 2 straits, and we will be present in one of these straits this year. We are planning to be present in the Panama Canal," The commander of the Iranian Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated in a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday.

"Today we have to strengthen our maritime presence in international waters and today we can say that there is no scientific barrier to grow in that field," he continued, adding that the Iranian naval forces are sailing in the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

Saying that Australia and the French posed threats to Iranian naval forces' mission in the Pacific Ocean in violation of the maritime rules, the Iranian navy commander stated, " But, we responded to them with might in accordance with the law."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the coasts of Makran in southeast Iran as important for the country saying the development plans in those regions are seriously being pursued.

He also called for establishing economic and industrial centers next to the sea for export and import issues and stressed using seawater in steel and petrochemical industries.

MP/IRN84995640

News Code 196028

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News