Iran Navy flotilla arrives in Latin America waters

The power of Islamic Iran is increasing day by day despite all the pressures that have been applied against the country in the past forty-four years, Kaviani stressed.

Stating that most of the defense equipment needed by the country is now produced domestically, he added that the Iran Army Navy flotilla has raised the Iranian flag in the west of Latin America.

Kaviani added that the flotilla also has a strong presence in the northern Indian Ocean.

Recently, several Brazilian media outlets reported that the 86th flotilla of the Iranian Navy consisting of Dena and Makran ships will dock in the Port of Rio de Janeiro in the coming days.

The 86th flotilla of the Iranian Army Navy Force started its mission several months ago with the aim of traveling around the globe.

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran started its seafaring missions in the ocean in the Iranian year 1388 (starting from March 21, 2009) with the aim of combating piracy in the Gulf of Aden.

Last year, the 75th flotilla of the Iranian Army Navy Force, consisting of the Sahand and Makran ships, made the biggest military sea voyage in the country's history by reaching Russia's Port of St. Petersburg and traveling a distance of 250 thousand kilometers.

After informing three oceanic commands in the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans, the Iranian Navy is seeking to expand its activity and presence in the world's waters to protect the country's interests.

