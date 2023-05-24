1st batch of Hajj Pilgrims leaves Iran for Saudi Arabia

In a ceremony attended by a host of officials, the first group of pilgrims was dispatched to Saudi Arabia this morning.

A total of 87,550 Iranian pilgrims are set to take part in this year’s Hajj, departing from 21 airports across the country.

Saudi Arabia is expected to receive over 2 million pilgrims during the Hajj season this year.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is a pilgrimage that every adult Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they have the means.

In 2022, nearly 900,000 pilgrims, including some 780,000 from abroad, were welcomed to Islam's holiest cities of Mecca and Medina.

