Misunderstanding betw. Iran, Azerbaijan solved: parl. speaker

Ghalibaf made the remarks while speaking to the reporters after his visit to Turkey to attend the 13th session of the Assembly of Asian Parliaments (APA).

Referring to the tripartite meeting between the parliaments speakers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkey on the sidelines of the APA meeting, Ghalibaf stated that issues related to transportation and transit of goods as well as energy were discussed between the three countries.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed holding tripartite meetings at the level of foreign ministers, defense chiefs, and the countries' heads.

Saying that the recent misunderstanding between Iran and Azerbaijan was solved, the Iranian parliament speaker announced that he is scheduled to visit Baku in the future.

The APA was established in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP). It has 42 Member Parliaments and 16 observers.

The assembly has been created as a forum to exchange views, ideas and experiences for developing common strategies and promoting peace in Asia and the world, according to its website.

The APA is comprised of the Plenary, the Executive Council, the Bureau of the Assembly, the Committees, and the Secretariat.

The Plenary may approve decisions, resolutions and declarations or submit reports on the general policies of the APA and on other subjects related to its activities.

