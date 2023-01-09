Iran not to accept any changes to international borders

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a meeting with Azerbaijani parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa and Azerbaijani parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova on Monday afternoon.

"The neighboring country, Azerbaijan, has special importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran and in addition to bilateral relations, the opportunity of parliamentary relations can play a serious role in those relations," Ghalibaf said in the meeting.

The Iranian parliament speaker added, "Today, the two countries are seeking to develop and deepen relations and I am sure that the officials of the two countries deeply want to develop relations."

"We can have good relations with each other on the regional and global stage, and the closer the countries of the region are, the better for the region, and extra-regional countries should not be allowed to interfere in this field," Ghalibaf emphasized.

He further emphasized, "We do not accept any geopolitical changes to the border [in the Caucasus region.]

Meanwhile, he added, "We have a clear position regarding the development of relations with Azerbaijan and we are ready to develop trade and transit exchanges with Azerbaijan."

Sahiba Gafarova, for her part, expressed her satisfaction with the meeting with Ghalibaf, calling for cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran at the international level

She stated, "I have visited your country many times and I invite you to visit Azerbaijan."

"What brings the two countries together is not only geography and border proximity, but we are both Muslims and a large part of the people of Iran are Azeri speakers," the Azeri speaker added.

"There are many fields for cooperation between the two countries, but there are various issues affecting the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, and parliamentary relations can strengthen the relations between the two countries," she continued.

"We support peace and security and want peace and stability in the region," the Azeri speaker conlcuded.

MNA/TSNM2834509