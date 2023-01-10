  1. Culture
Jan 10, 2023, 2:17 PM

Turkish official:

Turkey keen on furthering tourism ties with Iran

Turkey keen on furthering tourism ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Çetin Taner, the Turkish consul general in Tabriz said that Turkey is interested in boosting relations in health tourism with Iran.

The Turkish official said that health tourism is a sphere for preparing the ground for mutual ties.

He called for the expansion of health, medical, scientific, educational, and research cooperation between various medical universities in Turkey and Tabriz.

Cultural and religious commonalities between both sides play a role in bolstering bilateral relations, he stated.

He voiced hope that Turkish students who are studying in Iran would continue to cooperate with the Islamic Republic after graduation and return to Turkey, as a bridge for exchanging scientific information and expanding research and health activities.

AMK/IRN84994119

News Code 195969

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News