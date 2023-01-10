Turkey keen on furthering tourism ties with Iran

The Turkish official said that health tourism is a sphere for preparing the ground for mutual ties.

He called for the expansion of health, medical, scientific, educational, and research cooperation between various medical universities in Turkey and Tabriz.

Cultural and religious commonalities between both sides play a role in bolstering bilateral relations, he stated.

He voiced hope that Turkish students who are studying in Iran would continue to cooperate with the Islamic Republic after graduation and return to Turkey, as a bridge for exchanging scientific information and expanding research and health activities.

