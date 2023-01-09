  1. Politics
Jan 9, 2023, 8:47 PM

Parl. speakers of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan meet in Antalya

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Speakers of the parliaments of Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan held a meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting underway in Antalya, Turkey.

The tripartite meeting between Iranian palriement speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa and Azerbaijani parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova was aimed at developing, deepening and progressing economic, and political relations and solving regional problems.

They discussed important regional issues.

Also, on the sidelines APA meeting, Ghalibaf held meetings with the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan and the Vice Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

