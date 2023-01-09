Insults will lead nowhere but to awaken nations

Referring to the most shameless acts committed by the French government despite its freedom and human rights claims, Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani said that it is regretful that such a country has continuously insulted the holy beliefs of the nations and Muslim sanities.

There is no doubt that the recent insults to Shia leadership were guided by the Zionist regime officials, Ayatollah Hamedani noted.

But the US, Saudi Arabia, the Zionist regime, and their puppets like France should know that their insults will lead nowhere, he also said.

Such moves will make the nations more awake and more determined to confront their arrogance, the senior cleric stressed.

RHM/Alalam6501568