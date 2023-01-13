UK terming IRGC as terrorist indicates its enmity with Iran

"Last night, members of the UK House of Commons voted for a motion that urges the UK gov't to proscribe IRGC as a terrorist organization. This is another shameful case of England. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Armed Forces, Basij and Ministry of Defense are means of the power of the [Iranian] nation. Do you mean to say that the Iranian people are terrorists?!," he said during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

He added that this act of the UK indicates its enmity with the Iranian people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Charlie Hebdo's recent sacrilegious cartoons against religious authorities and scholars, saying that Charlie Hebdo is a vulgar magazine.

They want to hurt Islam with these actions, he added.

Charlie Hebdo magazine in France has a long history of publishing derogatory and sacrilegious cartoons in the name of freedom of expression, published insulting cartoons of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The controversial right-wing magazine had in early December announced a competition for producing the cartoons.

MNA/5681005