Iran, Venezuela FMs discuss bilateral issues

On Saturday's phone call with Yvan Gil Pinto, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated him on taking the top diplomatic post.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian minister also expressed hope that ties between the two countries would further grow in the future.

Pinto termed Iran and Venezuela as two important partners in the international arena, expressing his satisfaction with the successful holding of the joint economic commission of the two countries.

He was named foreign minister by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday.

MNA/spox