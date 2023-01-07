Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 7

Kayhan:
Amazon to fire 18,000 staff in coming days
Tavanir: Iran one of world's top 5 Turbine manufacturers
Ghaani: US will shamefully leave the region, Israeli regime collapsing
1.1 bn Americans die of Covid-19
Ettela'at:
Ukraine, West reject Putin's temporary ceasefire proposal
Iran calls for establishing legal mechanism to stop insulting Islamic sanctities
Russia: Anti-Iran allegations excuse for stopping JCPOA talks
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Media quoting European official: JCPOA not to revive until Ukraine war is over
China, Taliban sign 25-year contract on oil extraction
Aftab:
Iran official: New door opened in negotiations
Etemad:
Media: Iran, Russia planning to create intercontinental trade route
