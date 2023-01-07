  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 7

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Saturday, January 7.

Kayhan:

Amazon to fire 18,000 staff in coming days

Tavanir: Iran one of world's top 5 Turbine manufacturers 

Ghaani: US will shamefully leave the region, Israeli regime collapsing 

1.1 bn Americans die of Covid-19

Ettela'at:

Ukraine, West reject Putin's temporary ceasefire proposal

Iran calls for establishing legal mechanism to stop insulting Islamic sanctities

Russia: Anti-Iran allegations excuse for stopping JCPOA talks

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Media quoting European official: JCPOA not to revive until Ukraine war is over

China, Taliban sign 25-year contract on oil extraction

Aftab:

Iran official: New door opened in negotiations

Etemad:

Media: Iran, Russia planning to create intercontinental trade route

