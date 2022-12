Kayhan:

Media campaign of Iraqis for US withdrawal

Iran urges French police to show self-restraint

Javan:

Gen. Bagheri says rioters, their sponsors will be punished

Iran:

Gen. Bagheri says Iran among five drone power in world

Leader attends Hazrat Zahra (SA) mourning rituals for second night

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

IRGC dismantles UK-backed adversary network

Etela'at:

Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

Gen. Bagheri: Iran among five drone power in world

RHM/