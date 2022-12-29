Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 29

Abrar:
Barriers to JCPOA revival must be taken seriously
Areman-Melli:
Marja' criticize government for rising prices
Asia:
Restaurants sales decrease by 20%
Etela'at:
Thousands of civilians killed in Ukraine war: UN
9-Dey epic rallies anniversary to be held nationwide tomorrow
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
36 Moroccan cities rise against normalizing ties with Israel
UN reports thousands of civilian deaths in Ukraine war in 2022
Donyay-e Eqtesad:
Tehran exchange market index rising
FM trip to Oman focused on JCPOA-related talks
Shargh:
Turmoil in Israeli regime's cabinet formation
Iran:
Tehran exchange turn all green
Javan:
Failure in riots angered, divided enemies: Gen. Salami
Khorasan:
Raeisi orders ministers to report to people their policies in transparent way
Asr-e Iranian:
West faces unemployment amid energy crises
Kayhan:
Volatile foreign currency market can be brought under control
Vatan-e Emruz:
Active diplomacy continues with FM's Oman trip
