Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 29

Abrar:

Barriers to JCPOA revival must be taken seriously

Areman-Melli:

Marja' criticize government for rising prices

Asia:

Restaurants sales decrease by 20%

Etela'at:

Thousands of civilians killed in Ukraine war: UN

9-Dey epic rallies anniversary to be held nationwide tomorrow

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

36 Moroccan cities rise against normalizing ties with Israel

UN reports thousands of civilian deaths in Ukraine war in 2022

Donyay-e Eqtesad:

Tehran exchange market index rising

FM trip to Oman focused on JCPOA-related talks

Shargh:

Turmoil in Israeli regime's cabinet formation

Iran:

Tehran exchange turn all green

Javan:

Failure in riots angered, divided enemies: Gen. Salami

Khorasan:

Raeisi orders ministers to report to people their policies in transparent way

Asr-e Iranian:

West faces unemployment amid energy crises

Kayhan:

Volatile foreign currency market can be brought under control

Vatan-e Emruz:

Active diplomacy continues with FM's Oman trip

KI