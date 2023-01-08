  1. Iran
Jan 8, 2023, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 8

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 8

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, January 8.

Kayhan:

West afraid of Tehran-Moscow strategic coop.

Humiliation of US in Ain Al-Asad

Leader appoints Radan as Iran's new police chief

Javan:

Islamic sanctities Iran's red lines

Jame Jam:

General Radan a commander for nation's security

Iran:

Cultural diplomacy with Muslim states

Etela'at:

General Radan appointed as Iran's new police chief

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Health personnel stage anti-government protests in France

Abrar:

Pakistan FM stresses preventing any insult to Islamic holy places

Aftab:

US benefits from Beijing-Riadh rapprochement

RHM/

News Code 195849
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News