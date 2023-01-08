Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 8

Kayhan:
West afraid of Tehran-Moscow strategic coop.
Humiliation of US in Ain Al-Asad
Leader appoints Radan as Iran's new police chief
Javan:
Islamic sanctities Iran's red lines
Jame Jam:
General Radan a commander for nation's security
Iran:
Cultural diplomacy with Muslim states
Etela'at:
General Radan appointed as Iran's new police chief
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Health personnel stage anti-government protests in France
Abrar:
Pakistan FM stresses preventing any insult to Islamic holy places
Aftab:
US benefits from Beijing-Riadh rapprochement
