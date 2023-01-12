  1. Politics
Jan 12, 2023, 11:49 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 12

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 12

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Thursday, January 12.

Arman-e Melli:

President eventually hand over next fiscal year's budget bill to parliament

Asia:

Suspension of implementation of death sentence of Mohammad Brogheni

Abrar:

Lawmakers warn of medicine shortages 

Army Navy commander: Iran ready to be present in Panama Canal

Ettela'at:

Next fiscal year budget bill focuses on reducing inflation, increasing production and jobs: Raeisi at parliament

Iran:

Car prices go down as imported cars enter market

Javan:

Raeisi's administration's budget assists production and relies on taxes from wealthy

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Hatred towards Jews increases in US society

Kayhan:

Budget bill finalized through Parliament, Raeisi's administration cooperation

