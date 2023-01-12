Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 12

Arman-e Melli:
President eventually hand over next fiscal year's budget bill to parliament
Asia:
Suspension of implementation of death sentence of Mohammad Brogheni
Abrar:
Lawmakers warn of medicine shortages
Army Navy commander: Iran ready to be present in Panama Canal
Ettela'at:
Next fiscal year budget bill focuses on reducing inflation, increasing production and jobs: Raeisi at parliament
Iran:
Car prices go down as imported cars enter market
Javan:
Raeisi's administration's budget assists production and relies on taxes from wealthy
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Hatred towards Jews increases in US society
Kayhan:
Budget bill finalized through Parliament, Raeisi's administration cooperation
KI
Your Comment