  1. Iran
Jan 11, 2023, 9:37 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 11

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 11

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, January 11.

Kayhan:

Intelligence ministry beats Mossad by detaining 6th terrorist network

Rain, snowfall across the country

Zionist regime drowning in tensions

Hezbollah reacts to French magazine insulting move

Ettela'at:

Russia holds massive naval drill 

Building 4000 solar power stations in Yazd desert kicks off 

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran, Saudi Arabia reach agreement on 2023 Hajj

US trying to revive ISIL new generation in Iraq

Shargh:

5 MKO members identified, detained in Semnan

4 Mossad operative teams detained

MNA

News Code 196005

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News