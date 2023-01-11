Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 11

Kayhan:
Intelligence ministry beats Mossad by detaining 6th terrorist network
Rain, snowfall across the country
Zionist regime drowning in tensions
Hezbollah reacts to French magazine insulting move
Ettela'at:
Russia holds massive naval drill
Building 4000 solar power stations in Yazd desert kicks off
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iran, Saudi Arabia reach agreement on 2023 Hajj
US trying to revive ISIL new generation in Iraq
Shargh:
5 MKO members identified, detained in Semnan
4 Mossad operative teams detained
