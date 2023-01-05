  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 5

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, January 5.

Kayhan: 

Ayatollah Khamenei: Hijab s religious duty

China calls for security meeting on Al Aqsa 

Nasrallah nails the lies of the cowardly enemies

Zionists demolish parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction

Etela'at:

Leader: No Iranian woman should be labeled as non-religious or anti-revolutionary if she fails to fully wear hijab

Jam-e Jam:

Leader receives a group of Iranian women in Tehran

Javan:

Ayatollah Khamenei: Hijab a religious and inevitable duty for all Muslim women

Arman-e Amrouz:

US green light for revival of JCPOA

Leader: No Iranian woman should be labeled as non-religious if she fails to fully wear hijab

Arman-Melli:

Ayatollah Khamenei: If a woman fails to fully wear hijab, she should be labeled as non-religious or anti-revolutionary

Abrar: 

Leader speaks about role of women both in home and society

US dual approach to JCPOA

Abrar-e Eghtesadi:

Iran owns 5% of world's zinc mines

Eskenas:

Iran FM: France definitely stepped on wrong path

Leader underlined importance of employing efficient women at various levels of Iran’s decision-making apparatus 

