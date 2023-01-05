Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 5

Kayhan:
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hijab s religious duty
China calls for security meeting on Al Aqsa
Nasrallah nails the lies of the cowardly enemies
Zionists demolish parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction
Etela'at:
Leader: No Iranian woman should be labeled as non-religious or anti-revolutionary if she fails to fully wear hijab
Jam-e Jam:
Leader receives a group of Iranian women in Tehran
Javan:
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hijab a religious and inevitable duty for all Muslim women
Arman-e Amrouz:
US green light for revival of JCPOA
Leader: No Iranian woman should be labeled as non-religious if she fails to fully wear hijab
Arman-Melli:
Ayatollah Khamenei: If a woman fails to fully wear hijab, she should be labeled as non-religious or anti-revolutionary
Abrar:
Leader speaks about role of women both in home and society
US dual approach to JCPOA
Abrar-e Eghtesadi:
Iran owns 5% of world's zinc mines
Eskenas:
Iran FM: France definitely stepped on wrong path
Leader underlined importance of employing efficient women at various levels of Iran’s decision-making apparatus
MNA/
Your Comment