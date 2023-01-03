Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 3

Kayhan:
Gen. Soleimani lives in people hearts more than ever
IRGC says revenge on Gen. Soleimani's murderers is "definite"
Leader stresses not ignoring scientific progress
Etela'at:
Leader: Scientific progress must not be forgotten
Resistance result of Gen. Soleimani's school
Javan:
Endless man, martyr Soleimani
Iran:
Gen. Soleimani son of Iran
Arman-e Emrooz:
Guardian Council Spox.: 4 countries involved in Gen. Soleimani assassination
Aftab:
Leader stresses on focusing scientific progress
Abrar:
US, S Korea ready to hold military drills with nuke
