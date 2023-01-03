  1. Iran
Jan 3, 2023, 9:21 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 3

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, January 3.

Kayhan:

Gen. Soleimani lives in people hearts more than ever 

IRGC says revenge on Gen. Soleimani's murderers is "definite"

Leader stresses not ignoring scientific progress

Etela'at: 

Leader: Scientific progress must not be forgotten

Resistance result of Gen. Soleimani's school

Javan:

Endless man, martyr Soleimani 

Iran:

Gen. Soleimani son of Iran

Arman-e Emrooz:

Guardian Council Spox.: 4 countries involved in Gen. Soleimani assassination

Aftab:

Leader stresses on focusing scientific progress

Abrar:

US, S Korea ready to hold military drills with nuke

RHM/

Marzieh Rahmani

