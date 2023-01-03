Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 3

Kayhan:

Gen. Soleimani lives in people hearts more than ever

IRGC says revenge on Gen. Soleimani's murderers is "definite"

Leader stresses not ignoring scientific progress

Etela'at:

Leader: Scientific progress must not be forgotten

Resistance result of Gen. Soleimani's school

Javan:

Endless man, martyr Soleimani

Iran:

Gen. Soleimani son of Iran

Arman-e Emrooz:

Guardian Council Spox.: 4 countries involved in Gen. Soleimani assassination

Aftab:

Leader stresses on focusing scientific progress

Abrar:

US, S Korea ready to hold military drills with nuke

RHM/