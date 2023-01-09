Senior Syrian, Iranian diplomats confer on bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held a meeting with Syria's Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sosan on Monday in Tehran.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and political and international developments in relation to Syria.

The two sides also stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations and coordination between the two countries on the regional and international stage.

Welcoming the recent openings in Syria's foreign relations and strengthening stability and security in that country, Khaji stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to continue supporting Syria as it did during the fight against terrorism, especially for the reconstruction of that country with the participation of Iranian technical and engineering companies, including the private sectors' companies.

The Syrian diplomat, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria and stated the need to continue that assistance.

