Jan 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

Turkey calls for steps to clear N Syria of terror groups

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The Turkish president, in a phone call on Thursday with his Russian counterpart, called for concrete steps to clear northern Syria of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group.

"The concrete steps should now be taken to clear PKK/PYD/YPG terror groups, especially from Tal Rifaat, Manbij in northern Syria, near Turkey's border," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Turkey is strengthening the infrastructure to turn the country into a gas hub and will take concrete steps by completing a roadmap "as soon as possible," Erdogan said, according to Anadolu Agency.

He also said that the calls for peace and negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv should be supported by a unilateral cease-fire for a fair solution.

