US envoy arrives in Beirut to hold cease-fire talks

The official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) confirmed that Hochstein arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

An informed source told Anadolu Agency that Hochstein is scheduled to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to review the possibility of reaching a cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The US, Israel’s main ally, is mediating between Tel Aviv and Beirut to reach a cease-fire deal to end more than a year of attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli regime.

Hochstein is also expected to travel to occupied territories on Wednesday.

Last week, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that Beirut has received a US proposal for a cease-fire with Israeli regime.

He, however, denied that the proposal “includes any kind of freedom of movement for the Israeli army in Lebanon,” a condition he described as “unacceptable” and non-negotiable.

He reiterated Lebanon's refusal to compromise on its sovereignty.

