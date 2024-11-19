Chile urges global action on Gaza humanitarian Crisis

Chilean President Gabriel Boric used his address at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to urge world leaders to take action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The grave humanitarian crisis we are experiencing today, which profoundly affects us, exposes millions of people to the consequences of war,” Boric said, referring to Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Boric called for international collaboration to address inequality, migration, and food security.

“The same applies to the conflict in the Gaza Strip,” he said. “We do not shy away from reiterating our position.”

The Chilean leader also highlighted his country’s progress in reducing poverty, attributing success to inclusive public policies and targeted social initiatives.

“Since our transition to democracy, efforts to develop an inclusive economy and gender-focused policies such as ‘Chile Grows With You’ have reduced the poverty rate from 40% to 6.5%,” Boric said.

Emphasizing the importance of collective action, he urged countries to intensify their efforts against hunger and poverty.

“If we want to reduce poverty in all its dimensions, there are common issues we must tackle together,” he said. “I have no doubt that with determination, we can achieve a less unequal and more just world.”

SD/