Iran military delegation in Pakistan to attend int’l arm expo

The Iranian delegation headed by Brigadier General Mojtaba Ramezanzadeh was welcomed upon arrival on Monday evening at the Jinnah International Airport by Pakistani officials as well as Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi, Iran's military attaché in Pakistan.

The delegation is also scheduled to participate in defense and security conferences and exchange views with Pakistan’s military officials.

A pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also set up, for the first time at the largest international arms exhibition in Pakistan, with the aim of showcasing the country's military achievements, including indigenous industries in the fields of defense, aerospace, and electronic warfare.

The slogan of the exhibition is "Weapons for Peace; Global Cooperation and Strategic Partnership", which is organized under the auspices of the Defense Export Promotion Organization of Pakistan (DEPO).

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be held on Tuesday with the presence of the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and representatives from 55 countries.

During the four-day fair, a large number of military equipment manufacturers from around the world will showcase the latest achievements in new technologies such as drones, submarines, missiles, fighter jets, tanks, and weapons.

