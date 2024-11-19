Knesset member expelled after calling Netanyahu serial killer

Ayman Odeh, the leader of the Hadash-Ta’al list and a Palestinian resident of the Israeli-occupied territories, on Monday, delivered a scathing address in the Knesset, directly accusing Netanyahu, present in the chamber, of being a "serial killer of peace."

“There are 17,385 babies in Gaza which your system has killed, of those 825 are under the age of a year,” Odeh said, according to the Press TV.

“There are 35,055 babies orphaned in Gaza. The blood of all of them will haunt you and still in your impudence, you wonder just how you are accused in the ICC (International Criminal Court)? Benjamin Netanyahu what is your vision? ” he added.

A video shared by Odeh on X showed strong responses from fellow Knesset members to his statements, prompting the Knesset head to order him off the platform as three individuals stepped in to remove him from the microphone.

Following his expulsion from the parliament, he recorded the remainder of his speech and shared it on the X platform.

He called for peace, security, and justice for the Arabs living in the occupied territories, adding that Netanyahu has been a serial killer of peace for 30 years for the Palestinians and even Israeli settlers living in the occupied territories.

“The vision for life shall be triumphant upon the vision of blood that you hold,” Odeh said.

Public discontent with Netanyahu's policies is on the rise, as weekly protests frequently are held in Tel Aviv and various cities across the occupied territories, targeting the Israeli regime's actions and perceived ineffectiveness.

Netanyahu is blamed for blocking the Gaza ceasefire deal to advance his personal and political "agenda".

The Israeli regime has been committing genocide in Gaza for the past year, killing at least 43,922 Palestinians and wounding 103,898 others.

Moreover, the regime has killed at least 3,516 people in Lebanon while 14,929 others have been wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

SD/