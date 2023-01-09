News on Syria, Turkey FMs meeting in Russia 'baseless'

The Syrian newspaper "Al-Watan" said on Monday, "So far, no specific time has been set for the meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria and Turkey, and everything that has been published is baseless."

The newspaper added, "The holding of this meeting depends on the performance of the special committees that were formed late last month following the tripartite meeting of the defense ministers of Syria, Russia and Turkey, and the purpose of these committees is to follow up on and ensure the proper implementation of what agreed in that meeting."

Meanwhile, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said a few days ago, "Turkey will continue the process of meeting with the Syrian government in line with its interests and it is up to the Syrian people who determine the next tangible steps in this process."

Earlier, the Arab media, including the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, reported that Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, Syrian Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow on Wednesday while efforts are underway for the presence of the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed in that meeting.

MNA/FNA14011019000632