Turkey-backed groups shell suburb of Raqqa with artillery

Local sources told the Syrian government official news agency SANA that terrorist groups positioning near the borders with Turkey fired artillery shells towards al-Fatesa village, vicinity of M4 highway and vicinity of Ayn Issa town in Raqqa far northern countryside.

The sources pointed out that the daily bombardment by the Turkish military and the armed terrorist groups it backs on the residential areas and their vicinity and the agricultural lands and roads causes huge material damage to them.

MNA