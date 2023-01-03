Erdogan-Assad meeting on Turkey's agenda

"We believe that the time has come to build a bridge between the two countries and have a political dialogue," Çelik stated.

"The next issue that is on our agenda and action list is the possibility of holding a meeting. We are satisfied with the meetings that have been held so far" he added.

He went on to say that after the positive developments that occurred through the dialogue between the intelligence officials of Turkey and Syria, if the conditions are ripe, holding a meeting between Erdogan and Assad is possible.

This is while Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said talks with Syria will be conducted first on a ministerial level, adding it was premature to plan a “presidential-level” discussion between Turkey and Syria.

