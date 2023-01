A blast in an iron cast melting furnace at a steel and iron factory in Eyvanki city in Garmsar County in Semnan province killed one person and injured five others, the Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

A 52-year-old man by the name of Mohammad Bagher Azizi was the only person who died in the blast while three out of the five injured were taken to Kowsar hospital in Semnan by air ambulance.

There were no reports about the cause of the incident yet.

