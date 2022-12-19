  1. Economy
Tehran to host 22nd Intl. Home Appliance Expo

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The 22nd International Home Appliance Manufacturers Exhibition, also known as HAMEX, is scheduled to be held at Tehran’s International Fairground on Dec. 20-23.

The event is aimed at increasing domestic production, developing cooperation, creating healthy domestic and international competition, exchanging information and knowhow, transferring technology, and expanding international links.

Exhibitors will showcase their latest products and services related to heating and cooling systems, audiovisual systems, washing machines, kitchen utensils and dishes (porcelain, Teflon, steel, ceramic), cooking systems such as gas stoves, grills, barbecues and fryers, vacuum cleaners, juicers, meat grinders, tea-makers, sewing machines, and related parts and components.

