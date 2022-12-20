$4.7 bn worth of goods exported from Iran's Khuzestan

According to Behrouz Qareh-Beigi, a total of 11.38 million tons of goods (excluding crude oil) worth $4.7 billion were exported from Khuzestan Province during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering an 8% and 12% rise in terms of weight and value respectively compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Petrochemical products, benzene, mechanical equipment, steel, agricultural products, construction materials, metal products and handicrafts were the main products exported during the period.

“The main destinations were China, India, Turkey, Iraq, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Persian Gulf countries,” the official said, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR