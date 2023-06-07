  1. Politics
Iran delegation attends INTERPOL conference in Singapore

TEHRAN, Jun 07 (MNA) – Heading an Iranian delegation, the Director General of Iran's Interpol has traveled to Singapore to take part in the 18th edition of the Interpol Conference underway in the southeast Asian country.

Brigadier General Majid Karimi had several bilateral and multilateral meetings with senior police officials of the participating countries and managers of specialized departments of the Interpol organization.

Referring to the importance of the three-day conference, Karimi said, "Various areas of international crimes, including drug trafficking, arms and ammunition trafficking, human trafficking and other violent crimes were discussed [in the meetings]."

According to Brigadier General Karimi, Iran's delegation reached good agreements with some countries regarding increasing the level of police interactions, the extradition of international defendants, especially those charged with economic crimes and smuggling. 

Addressing the multi-faceted challenges posed by a complex and increasingly deadly criminal landscape is the focus of INTERPOL’s Heads of National Central Bureaus (NCBs) annual meeting taking place this week from June 7 to 9, according to a report released by the Interpol on its website.

Through panel-based discussions and regional roundtable sessions, some 270 delegates from 133 countries will identify best practice to counter cybercrime, organized, terrorism and other emerging criminal trends.

