At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

A truck packed with passengers plunged into a river in Sidama state, some 300km (186 miles) south of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, the regional communication bureau said in a statement late on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Sidama Police Commission Traffic Prevention and Control Directorate said “68 males and three females are known to have died in the accident so far”, quoting Chief Inspector Daniel Sankura.

Wosenyeleh Simion, the spokesperson for the Sidama regional government, also confirmed to the Reuters news agency that 71 people had died.

“Five are in a critical condition and taking treatment at Bona General Hospital,” Wosenyeleh added on Monday.

In its statement late on Sunday the regional communication bureau had given the death toll as 60, also adding that survivors were being treated at Bona General Hospital.

Blurred images shared by the Sidama Regional Health Bureau showed a mass of people surrounding a vehicle, partially submerged in water, with many seemingly attempting to help pull it from the waters.

Other images shared by the bureau appeared to show bodies, some covered in blue tarpaulin, lying on the ground.

The police commission said the incident occurred at about 5:30pm local time (14:30 GMT) on Sunday when the vehicle plunged into a river.

