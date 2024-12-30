  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 30, 2024, 8:04 PM

Hezbollah launches campaign to rebuild south Lebanon

Hezbollah launches campaign to rebuild south Lebanon

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Vice President of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Ali Damoush has said that the Lebanese resistance movement has begun a campaign to reconstruct the south Lebanon damaged by the Zionist regime aggression.

"The Secretary-General of Hezbollah has formed a committee tasked with overseeing the reconstruction," Sheikh Ali Damoush said, 

"A detailed survey has been conducted by specialized technical institutions such as the two companies "Me'mar" and "Arash" in the affected areas. We have prioritized sheltering families whose homes have been completely destroyed," he added.

The Hezbollah official further expressed his gratitude to the people and leadership of Iran, the government and people of Iraq, the authority of this country, and all the brotherly and friendly countries that are helping Lebanese rebuild their country.

MNA/ISNA1403101007493

News ID 226260

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News