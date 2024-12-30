Hezbollah launches campaign to rebuild south Lebanon

"The Secretary-General of Hezbollah has formed a committee tasked with overseeing the reconstruction," Sheikh Ali Damoush said,

"A detailed survey has been conducted by specialized technical institutions such as the two companies "Me'mar" and "Arash" in the affected areas. We have prioritized sheltering families whose homes have been completely destroyed," he added.

The Hezbollah official further expressed his gratitude to the people and leadership of Iran, the government and people of Iraq, the authority of this country, and all the brotherly and friendly countries that are helping Lebanese rebuild their country.

MNA/ISNA1403101007493