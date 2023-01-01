Gen. Soleimani victim of state terrorism

Saying that the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) era is the history of standing for Iran's independence, security and honor, the Iranian embassy in Kabul wrote that Martyr Soleimani was a prominent memorial of that era who fulfilled his promise until the last moment.

Referring to Martyr Soleimani's sacrifices for Iran, the embassy added that being a hero of the country's people is the result of spending a lifetime on the path of Iran's glory.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

