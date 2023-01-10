FM underlines role of female diplomats in Iran diplomacy

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks in a ceremony on the auspicious birth anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (PBUH) which is approaching in the coming days.

Amir-Abdollahian hailed Women’s Day, describing it as worthy and an occasion to be proud of.

The role of female diplomats in introducing the capacities, capabilities, and status of "Iranian women" in the international arena is of paramount importance, he underlined.

He called for the approach of Iran’s Foreign Ministry to support and facilitate the more effective and prominent presence of female diplomats in management positions inside and outside of the country.

Addressing a group of Iranian women, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on January four attached great importance to the issue of employing efficient, experienced, knowledgeable, and wise women in the country's decision-making fields.

Every year, Iranians commemorate Mother's Day on the 20th day of the lunar Islamic month of Jamadi al-Thani, which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (AS).

Hazrat Zahra (SA), aka Fatemeh, is the daughter of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the wife of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia imam.

