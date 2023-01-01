  1. World
10 killed, inured in Alabama New Year celebration (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday night, just blocks from where people had gathered for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Police got a call about shots fired at 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Dauphin Street, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told CNN affiliate WPMI.

Officers arrived to find one person dead and several others injured, Prine told the station.

The chief said the surviving victims were all transported to local hospitals, but no information was available on the extent of their injuries.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what motivated the shooting, which happened as crowds were in the downtown area for the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

