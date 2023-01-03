Putin orders Shoigu to report on supplies to troops

The Kremlin said in a statement on its website on Tuesday, that President Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to submit a report on providing weapons, uniforms and other equipment to service personnel taking part in the special military operation.

He ordered Shoigu to use civilian hospitals for treatment of those wounded in special operation, according to the statement cited by TASS.

"The Russian Defense Ministry shall submit a report on the provision of military units and detachments of the Russian Armed Forces participating in the special military operation with weapons, military and special equipment, materiel and resources, including uniforms and [combat] gear, mobile reconnaissance systems, personal armored protection and camouflage equipment, and on measures being taken to improve the Russian Defense Ministry’s work in this area," said the order addressed to Shoigu.

According to TASS, Putin also commissioned the Health Ministry along with the Defense Ministry to work out the possibility of engaging civilian hospitals to provide medical treatment and rehabilitation to the wounded in the special military operation.

"The Russian Health Ministry alongside the Russian Defense Ministry shall submit proposals on the possibility of using the medical organizations reporting to the Russian Health Ministry to provide individuals who have participated in the special military operation with in-patient medical care and rehabilitation," the resolution said.

The deadline is set for January 15. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu are assigned to execute the order.

