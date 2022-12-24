Iran could have made nuclear weapon a year ago if wanted

Seyed Mohammad Marandi in a tweet on Friday wrote, "If Iran wanted a nuclear weapon, it would have made one year ago. During the Vienna nuclear negotiations, western regimes constantly claimed Iran's nuclear program was "reaching a point of no return." Months have passed since the talks & the west is silent. Why? They were lying."

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

Iranian officials have repeatedly announced that Tehran is ready to resume negotiations and bring it to a conclusion.

