Nuclear deal with Iran is not dead: US envoy

In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda on Friday, the Biden administration's special envoy for Iran claimed that negotiations on reviving the deal reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board" until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward.

Robert Malley's claim came as a few days ago American media broadcast a video of US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a Nov. 4 election rally that he said the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is “dead,” but stressed the U.S. won’t formally announce it.

The remarks come as negotiations, which started in April last year in Vienna, remain stalled since August as Washington refuses to remove sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration of Donald Trump.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Iranian officials have, time and again, asserted that upon potentially lifting the sanctions, Washington should be able to guarantee that it would not return the bans again.

