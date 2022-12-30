Omani Sultan paid special attention to JCPOA talks

Writing on his official Twitter account shortly after a visit to Oman where he visited that country’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Amir-Abdollahian noted that apart from making efforts to help reaching an agreement in Vienna talks, Oman has been one of the main centers for transfer of Iranian forex assets from other banks.

The foreign minister said that in his meeting with the Omani Sultan, they have stressed that bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries are exemplary.

The two sides have also discussed issues related to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, and Ukraine, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik on Wednesday.

RHM/