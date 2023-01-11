Tehran backing political process in Baghdad: Iraqi PM

The Iraqi prime minister who is set to visit Germany at the invitation of his German counterpart, in an interview with a German magazine touched upon various issues including Tehran-Baghdad relations.

"The relations with Iran are historical and the two countries share a border longer than 1200 kilometers. We have religious, cultural, and social commonalities with Iran," al-Sudani stressed.

Al-Sudani went on to say that since the change of the government in Iraq in 2003, Iran has supported the political process in his country and helped Iraq in the war against ISIL terrorists.

Tehran-Baghad relations are positive and continue within the framework of cooperation management and support, far from interfering in each other's internal affairs, he added.

"Iraq has also taken initiatives to build a bridge between Iran and Arab countries. In my opinion, reducing tensions and bringing the views closer is in the interest of Iraq, because this will have a positive effect on the security of our country and the security of the region," the Iraqi prime minister continued.

